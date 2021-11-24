Samsung picks Taylor, Texas for $17b foundry plant, vows operation in H2 2024

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center at around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics will build a new semiconductor manufacturing plant for $17 billion in Taylor, a city in Williamson County, Texas, to meet a growing demand for system semiconductors and contribute to easing the global semiconductor supply chain disruptions, a filing showed Wednesday.
Samsung pledged to start contract manufacturing of chips in the new facility by the second half of 2024, about two years after construction kicks off in the first half of 2022, the filing with the Financial Supervisory Service revealed. The filing was disclosed simultaneously with an announcement by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot, US Senator for Texas John Cornyn and Kim Ki-nam, head of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Texas time.
The deal will involve the biggest single capital expenditure in the US in the history of Korea’s largest conglomerate, the company said.
The new facility is the second of its kind in the United States following one in Austin, Texas, which began operating in 1998. Samsung Electronics said in a statement the new foundry factory will enable production of chips with cutting-edge technologies suitable for fifth-generational networks, high performance computing and artificial intelligence.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)