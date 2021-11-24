 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS nominated for Grammy award for best pop group performance

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2021 - 09:08       Updated : Nov 24, 2021 - 09:08
K-pop boy group BTS poses with the awards for favorite pop duo or group, favorite pop song for “Butter,” and artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday (US time) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP-Yonhap)
K-pop boy group BTS poses with the awards for favorite pop duo or group, favorite pop song for "Butter," and artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday (US time) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP-Yonhap)
South Korean megastar BTS was nominated Tuesday (US time) for the best pop duo or group performance at the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row.

The septet was nominated for the pop genre prize for their megahit "Butter," in a virtual ceremony streamed live.

The group, however, did not score any nomination for the awards show's top four "general field" categories.

2021 marks the second consecutive year BTS was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance after garnering their first-ever Grammy nomination last year for "Dynamite."

"Butter" was recognized alongside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's "Lonely," Coldplay's "Higher Power" and Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More."

Released in May, "Butter" secured the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. It is now the "longest-running No. 1 song of 2021" on the chart, according to Billboard.

The band then landed two other chart-toppers, "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe," a collaborative single with British rock band Coldplay.

Tuesday's feat came just days after BTS raked in three awards, including the top honor of the artist of the year, for "Butter" at the American Music Awards held in Los Angeles Sunday.

BTS, if it wins a Grammy, will make history by becoming the first K-pop artist to sweep all three major US awards, which include the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

At the Billboard show in May, BTS took home four awards, including top selling song (for "Dynamite").

The 64th Grammy Awards is set for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles following a final-round of voting between Dec. 6 and Jan. 5. (Yonhap)
