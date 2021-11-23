‘Kingmaker’ Kim Chong-in rejects Yoon’s election committee recruitment

Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, is struggling to finalize his election committee, with Kim Chong-in hinting at a possible rift within the ranks.
Kim, a veteran election campaigner, who has been asked to lead Yoon’s election committee said on Tuesday he “does not want to talk about politics anymore,” and that he will “return to his daily life,” hinting that he will not play a role to support Yoon in the March presidential election.
Yoon has been reaching out to Kim to recruit him, a seasoned politician often referred to as “kingmaker,” and appeared to be finalizing the leadership of his election committee. On Sunday, Yoon announced that Kim, who once served as the People Power Party’s interim leader, would be heading the election committee, while current and former party leaders Lee Jun-seok and Kim Byong-joon will be co-standing chairmen for the election campaign committee.
Yoon also appointed Kim Han-gil, a former chief of the liberal Democratic Party, to lead a separate committee dubbed the New Era Preparatory Committee.
After Yoon’s announcement, however, Kim Chong-in has reportedly asked to hold off his appointment. The change in stance, appears to have come as Yoon recruited the two former party leaders, Kim Byong-joon and Kim Han-gil, whom Kim did not approve of.
“It is not like I am new to this (elections) and I have always said I don’t do what I am not sure about,” Kim said on Tuesday, speaking to reporters in front of his office in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul.
The 81-year-old politician served as the leader of both the ruling and main opposition parties, with his political career spanning close to 60 years.
On Tuesday, Yoon also expressed discontent against Kim. On his way to an event, Yoon told reporters not to ask about what Kim says.
Amid the growing rift between Kim and Yoon, three-term lawmaker Chang Je-won of the People Power Party, said he will “leave Yoon’s side,” as his affiliation with Yoon appears to cause trouble for the presidential candidate.
Chang has been considered as a prominent candidate for the chief secretary position under Yoon. But Kim has reportedly been discontented with Chang.
Chang had been practically leading Yoon’s election camp, working as the director in charge of the camp operations. But he quit, after his son, Chang Yong-joon, who is better known by his rap name NO:EL, has been referred to the prosecution on charges of driving without a license and headbutting a police officer in October.
