BTS’ fate on military duty may be decided this week

Whether or not the members of K-pop sensation BTS will soon be off to the military could be decided this week.
Fresh off of their triple win at the American Music Awards, including taking home the event’s artist of the year award, on Monday, the future of the boy band depends on Thursday’s National Assembly defense committee subcommittee meeting during which a discussion on a revision to the military service act to grant service exemptions to pop artists who have helped elevate the country’s global standing.
Under the current law, all able-bodied Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for 18 to 22 months. Upon recommendation by the culture minister, however, international award-winning athletes and classical musicians are allowed to complete basic military training and 544 hours of community service over 34 months while remaining an active professional.
Earlier this year, a number of lawmakers proposed bills on such exemption and if the law is revised, BTS may be exempted from military service in recognition of their contribution to boosting the country’s image. Meanwhile, the defense committee is slated to hold a plenary session on Friday.
Ahead of the National Assembly meetings, the Korea Music Content Association released a statement that noted, “This month is the last opportunity for BTS to be exempted from military service.” It also urged the defense committee subcommittee to make a “significant decision.”
While BTS has set unprecedented records, the group is treated unfairly compared to classical artists when it comes to issues involving mandatory military service, the KMCA statement said. The government should dispel this longstanding discrimination and prejudice against pop artists, it added.
While both BTS’ global fandom Army and other K-pop fans are keeping a close watch on the upcoming parliamentary meetings, BTS’ eldest member Jin can only postpone his military enlistment until the end of next year under last year’s revision to the military act.
K-pop giant BTS won in the favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song categories with its megahit “Butter.” It also rewrote K-pop history by winning Artist of the Year, the first Asian to do so.
Meanwhile, the nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards will be announced Tuesday (US time) with BTS widely expected to receive some nods.
The awards ceremony is set for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)