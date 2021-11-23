 Back To Top
National

Temperatures dive below zero, snow falls in many parts of S. Korea: KMA

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2021 - 10:53       Updated : Nov 23, 2021 - 10:53
People wear hats, winter jackets and earmuffs during a cold day in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Temperatures fell by over 10 degrees to below zero in many parts of the country Tuesday morning, with snow falling in many regions as well, the state weather agency said.

The mercury had dropped to minus 3.7 C in Seoul as of 7:30 a.m., the lowest this fall, and below minus 5 C in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital and mountainous areas of the northeastern Gangwon Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Morning lows dipped below zero in other central regions and the southeastern North Gyeongsang Province as well.

Cold wave advisories have been issued for Gangwon Province, parts of the Gyeongsang provinces, and southeastern cities of Busan and Ulsan since Monday night due to sudden temperature drops.

The advisory is issued when the morning low is below minus 12 C for more than two consecutive days or when the temperature drops by 10 degrees or more over a day to below 3 C.

The KMA said afternoon temperatures will not rise much, ranging between 2 C and 11 C across the country.

Snowfall is also expected in the eastern part of southwestern North Jeolla Province, the southwestern part of Gyeonggi Province, the central Chungcheong Province, and some other regions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the KMA added. (Yonhap)
