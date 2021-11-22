 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Carmakers’ sales fall 22% amid chip shortages

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 23, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Nov 23, 2021 - 10:27

 

South Korean carmakers’ sales fell 22 percent last month from a year earlier as an extended global chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on vehicle production and sales, industry data showed.

The country’s five carmakers - Hyundai Motor, Kia, GM Korea, Renault Samsung Motors and SsangYong Motor - sold a combined 548,192 vehicles in October, down from 705,047 units a year ago, according to data from the companies.

Their domestic sales declined 21 percent to 106,424 units from 135,495, while overseas sales dropped 22 percent to 441,768 from 569,552 during the same period, the data said.

Hyundai Motor’s sales fell 21 percent to 307,039 units from 387,197 a year ago. Sales of its affiliate Kia’s declined 19 percent to 217,872 from 268,729 during the same period. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
