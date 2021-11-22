Coway launches premium built-in water purifier

The Noble built-in water purifier (Coway)
Coway, a South Korean home appliance maker, said Monday that it has launched a premium built-in water purifier that replaces the previous high-end model it introduced 10 years ago, with the aim of leading the trend toward built-in appliances.
Coway’s Noble built-in water purifier features an under-sink filtration system, which is more commonly used abroad than in Korea, according to the company.
For domestic customers who aren’t familiar with built-in water purifiers, Coway developed a system where the water faucet unit can be placed anywhere within 25 meters of the main unit under the sink.
“Built-in water purifier faucets are usually installed on the sink. But Coway’s product enables customers to put the faucet unit on the table or other places where there is no water supply system,” a Coway official said.
A smart motion function protects the water faucet from contamination and sterilizes it with ultraviolet light.
Customers can use a real-time monitoring system so they know when to change the water filters, and can remotely turn the product on and off via the IoCare app.
As a new addition to the ranks of Coway’s premium appliances, the Noble model offers a compact and minimal design. Customers can choose from six colors.
In 2010, Coway launched a built-in water purifier for the first time in the domestic market.
“We had already started a new trend of built-in products before. Now, we plan to lead the new wave of premium built-in water purifiers,” a Coway official said.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)