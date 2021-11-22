Netflix’s Christmas gift: Star-studded ‘The Silent Sea’

Poster image of “The Silent Sea” (Netflix)
Netflix will ring in the Christmas season with the sci-fi mystery “The Silent Sea,” its last Korean original series of the year.
The platform on Monday announced the show’s release on Dec. 24 and unveiled a mysterious poster showing a lone astronaut in outer space.
The series, which revolves around a group of space explorers on a classified mission to an abandoned research facility on the moon, is an adaptation of a short film of the same title by director Choi Hang-yong. The short film was shown at the Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival in 2014.
Starring veteran actors, including Gong Yoo, Bae Doo-na, Kim Sun-young and Lee Moo-saeng, “The Silent Sea” has attracted much attention with top actor Jung Woo-sung helming the series as producer. “The Silent Sea” marks Jung’s debut as a producer.
“I was fascinated with the fresh idea of the original work and believed that this could be a good chance to try a Korean style sci-fi project,” Jung said in a press release on Monday.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)