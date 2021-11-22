Imprisoned ex-President Park admitted to hospital for 3rd time this year

Detained former President Park Geun-hye enters Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul on a wheelchair on July 20, 2021, to be treated for an illness. (Yonhap)

Jailed former President Park Geun-hye was admitted to a hospital on Monday for an unspecified illness, officials said.



According to the justice ministry, Park was transferred from the Seoul Detention Center, where she is serving her 22-year prison term, to the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul earlier in the day and was receiving treatment.



It marked her third hospitalization this year. Park, 69, was previously hospitalized in January and July in connection to her left shoulder surgery and lumbar disc pain.



Officials said it was not clear when she would be discharged from the hospital.



Park has been serving a combined 22-year jail sentence since March 2017 after being impeached that year over far-reaching corruption charges and an influence-peddling scandal. (Yonhap)