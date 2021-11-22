 Back To Top
National

Military reports 5 additional COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 22, 2021 - 11:02       Updated : Nov 22, 2021 - 11:02
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's military reported five additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,193.

An Army officer stationed in Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, tested positive following a vacation. Another officer based at the defense ministry's compound in Seoul tested positive after developing symptoms.

Three other service members contracted the virus from their family members.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 85 patients are still under treatment.

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases reached 2,827 on Monday, falling below 3,000 for the first time in six days due to fewer tests over the weekend, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)

