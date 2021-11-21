Moon voices worry on jump in COVID-19 cases, warns against complacency

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in said Sunday that he is worried about a recent jump in new COVID-19 cases as the nation eased some social-distancing rules and urged people to strictly comply with containment rules despite higher vaccination rates.



"The number of confirmed patients is on the increase as vaccination rates rise. Containment rules, including mask wearing, must be followed," Moon told a nationally televised town hall meeting.



The nation's new coronavirus cases stayed above 3,000 for the fifth consecutive day Sunday amid concerns over the full-fledged reopening of schools and a virus resurgence ahead of winter.



Daily cases have not shown signs of slowing down in recent weeks, as the country began easing virus curbs on Nov. 1 in the first of the three-phase "living with COVID-19" scheme for a gradual return to normalcy.



The recent virus resurgence has spawned concerns over the onset of winter, especially ahead of a full opening of in-person classes at schools this week.



Moon said the rise in daily COVID-19 cases has been widely expected as health authorities eased some containment rules, but voiced worry about a shortage of beds in hospital intensive care units, with the number of critically-ill patients rising at a faster pace.



Moon said health authorities will help hospitals cope with patients in serious or critical conditions by supplying enough hospital beds.



Last week, the government shortened the interval between regular vaccine doses and booster shots for senior citizens and other groups of people.



"We need to increase the efficacy of vaccination by swiftly administering booster shots," Moon said.



Under the first phase, people are allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 in the Seoul metropolitan region, regardless of vaccinations. Operation hour curfews for businesses, like restaurants, cafes and movie theaters, were fully lifted, except for adult entertainment facilities, such as clubs and bars.



South Korea planned to move to the second stage in mid-December after a two-week evaluation period, but health authorities have warned the country may not be able to do so if the current trend continues.



Moon said health authorities may tighten social-distancing rules if a rising number of critically-ill patients poses a serious threat to the country's healthcare system.



However, Moon said South Korea could proceed with the phased return to normal life as the government is expected to secure enough hospital beds and medical personnel to treat critically-ill patients.



The 100-minute town hall meeting was mainly centered on COVID-19 situations and people's livelihoods.



Describing soaring home prices as the most regretful matter during his administration, Moon said the government will continue to make efforts to stabilize home prices until the final day of his administration.



Housing prices have shown no signs of letting up as more people have taken out bank loans to buy homes in anticipation of higher prices despite a series of government restrictions.



The ruling Democratic Party and the finance ministry have been at odds over the provision of emergency relief funds to all people.



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has said the funds will be provided to vulnerable people hit by the pandemic.



Moon said he supported the government's decision to give relief funds to vulnerable people. (Yonhap)