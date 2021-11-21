Police chief apologizes over bungled response to violent dispute between neighbors

National Police Agency Commissioner-General Kim Chang-yong (Yonhap)





Police chief Kim Chang-yong apologized Sunday for the police's bungled response to a violent dispute between neighbors that left one person unconscious.



"I offer my deep apology to the victims, their family and the nation over the recent case of the Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station having failed to protect people in danger even though it is the most important mission and the calling of the police to protect the lives and safety of the people," Kim, commissioner-general of the National Police Agency, said.



On Monday, two police officers belonging to Nonhyeon Police Station in Incheon, west of Seoul, responded to a complaint that a neighbor was being rowdy.



The man who made the call stood outside the residential building with one officer, while the other officer went up to the third floor to be with the man's wife and daughter at their home.



When the neighbor, who lived on the fourth floor, came down wielding a weapon, the officer who was with the two women left the scene saying they would get help.



But the wife was struck in the neck and has not been able to regain consciousness, while the husband and daughter also sustained injuries and received treatment.



The man wielding the weapon has been placed under police arrest on charges including attempted murder.



Police said they dismissed the chief of Nonhyeon Police Station on Sunday and plan to take strict measures against the two police officers following an investigation.



On Monday, a meeting of local police chiefs and heads of police stations will be held to discuss areas of improvement and measures to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents. (Yonhap)