Rising number of COVID-19 patients waiting for hospital care in Korea

More than 800 patients with COVID-19 in Seoul were waiting for hospital beds for more than a day on Saturday, as infections continue to rise at record levels amid the country’s phased exit from pandemic restrictions.
According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare data, the number of patients waiting for a bed to open up for longer than a day rose to 804 on Saturday at midnight from 659 seen the day prior. More than half, or 478, of them had been waiting for more than two days, and 421 were aged 70 years and older.
Saturday’s count of patients without a bed is higher than the figure reported in December last year, when a series of outbreaks at nursing homes pushed hospitalizations. At that time around 600 patients were waiting to be admitted to care at a time at most.
So far this month, at least six patients died while waiting for treatment as hospitals run out of beds to offer, the ministry data showed.
For the fifth consecutive day, Korea logged more than 3,000 daily cases on Sunday, despite fewer tests taking place over the weekend. In the past week, 2,832 cases were logged per day on average, about 600 higher than the previous week’s around 2,220.
On average 24 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past week, up from the previous week’s average of 19.
Since Wednesday, the number of patients classified as having severe or critical COVID-19 hovered above 500, occupying roughly 65 percent of all intensive care beds nationwide.
In Seoul, the intensive care bed occupancy rate stood at 82 percent, with just 52 intensive care beds remained vacant in all of the capital city.
Previously, the ministry had proposed an intensive care bed occupancy rate of 75 percent as the threshold for triggering an emergency response in which social distancing requirements and other restrictions are reinstated.
