 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Ex-interim party leader named to lead presidential election campaign committee for Yoon

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 21, 2021 - 16:33       Updated : Nov 21, 2021 - 16:33

This photo provided by the National Assembly press corps shows Yoon Seok-youl (R), the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, shaking hands with Kim Han-gil at the latter's office in Seoul.
This photo provided by the National Assembly press corps shows Yoon Seok-youl (R), the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, shaking hands with Kim Han-gil at the latter's office in Seoul.
A former interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was named Sunday to lead the election campaign committee for the party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl.

Yoon said Kim Chong-in, a veteran politician who resigned in April after heading the PPP as a caretaker leader, will be in charge of his campaign committee for the 2022 presidential election.

Incumbent PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok will serve as a co-standing chairman for the election campaign committee along with Kim Byong-joon, former interim head of the Liberty Korea Party, the shortlived predecessor of the PPP.

Yoon also named Kim Han-gil, a former head of the liberal Democratic Party, to lead a separate committee on "preparations for a new era."

"(Kim Han-gil) decided to join forces for a change of government by creating a platform in which hesitant moderate voters, as well as rational progressives, could join the PPP," Yoon told reporters. (Yonhap)

 



 

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114