Ex-interim party leader named to lead presidential election campaign committee for Yoon

A former interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) was named Sunday to lead the election campaign committee for the party's presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl.Yoon said Kim Chong-in, a veteran politician who resigned in April after heading the PPP as a caretaker leader, will be in charge of his campaign committee for the 2022 presidential election.Incumbent PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok will serve as a co-standing chairman for the election campaign committee along with Kim Byong-joon, former interim head of the Liberty Korea Party, the shortlived predecessor of the PPP.Yoon also named Kim Han-gil, a former head of the liberal Democratic Party, to lead a separate committee on "preparations for a new era.""(Kim Han-gil) decided to join forces for a change of government by creating a platform in which hesitant moderate voters, as well as rational progressives, could join the PPP," Yoon told reporters. (Yonhap)





