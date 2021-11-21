 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hyundai Motor chief to offer 40,000 youth jobs during PM’s visit

By Jo He-rim
Published : Nov 21, 2021 - 16:40       Updated : Nov 21, 2021 - 16:40
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun is likely to address the company’s plan to create some 40,000 jobs for young people during his meeting with Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum scheduled for Monday.

The prime minister plans to visit Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, as part of the government’s youth support campaign.

The meeting is also to be attended by Employment and Labor Minister An Kyung-duk, Minister for Government Policy Coordination Koo Yun-cheol and Hyundai Motor President Kong Young-woon, among other group representatives, the office said. Chung is the sixth conglomerate chief to participate in the government’s support program.

Leading the government’s job and education support program, “Youth Hope ON,” the prime minister has met with chiefs of the country’s major conglomerates from September and received their commitments to create a total of about 133,000 jobs, in the past two months.

Samsung Group Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong promised to hire 30,000 new workers in the next three years, as the country’s telecom giant KT vowed to create 12,000 jobs. LG Group said it will create 39,000 jobs, and SK Group and Posco vowed to hire 27,000 and 25,000 young workers, respectively.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114