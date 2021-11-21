[News Focus] Pay gap for regular, nonregular workers widening

A participant in a job fair in Seoul experiences an experimental interview via virtual reality devices earlier this month. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Nonregular workers’ pay has risen quite slowly compared to regular workers over the past four years, government data shows.



According to Statistics Korea, the average monthly pay for regular employees reached 3.33 million won ($2,790) this year. This marked a 17 percent increase -- or by 485,000 won -- from 2.85 million won in 2017.



But the increase in average pay for nonregular employees was 12.7 percent -- or 200,000 won -- over the corresponding period, from 1.56 million won to 1.76 million won.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)