[Today’s K-pop] Ha Sungwoon looks back on his music career with 6th EP

(Credit: Starcrew ENT)



Ha Sungwoon rolled out his sixth EP “Electrified: Urban Nostalgia” on Friday.



The album titled “Electrified: Urban Nostalgia” consists of four tracks that describe complexity of feelings and duality of what we have inside and what we remember. His dreamy vocal blends with guitar riffs and synth sounds against punk rhythm in main track “Electrified” that brings a sun-filled cityscape to mind.



“I have faced myself in different spots going over the time since debut,” said the performer who debuted as a member of boy band Hot Shot. In 2017, he participated in survival audition program “Produce 101 Season 2” and formed project group Wanna One. After 1 1/2 years, he went solo.



Meanwhile, the EP will be the last album he will make under agency Starcrew ENT. Earlier this month, the company announced that the seven-year contract with Ha expired and that both parties agreed not to renew it.



Jessi, Sunmi collaborates with Ed Sheeran





(Credit: Warner Music Korea)



Jessi and Sunmi worked with Ed Sheeran and release a remix of the British singer/songwriter’s most recent hit “Shivers,” announced Warner Music Korea.



The two songstresses will add their voices to the title track from his album “=” that topped Billboard 200 last month. They posted a series of pictures taken together earlier this month on Instagram.



Ed Sheeran has been setting records across international charts, selling over 45 million albums and 150 million singles so far.



Jessi is a powerful singer and rapper and the music video of “Nunu Nana” from last year garnered more than 140 million views on YouTube while digital single “What Type of X” from March was among top five on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart.



Sunmi turned solo after debuting as a member of Wonder Girls and has been releasing a series of hits carving out a solid spot as a leading female soloist.



The collaboration will be unveiled on Nov. 24.



Chungha to drop new single





(Credit: MNH Entertainment)



Chungha will put out a special single “Killing Me” on Nov. 29, announced agency MNH Entertainment on Friday.



It has been about nine months since her first full album “Querencia.” The LP was selected by Billboard as The 50 Best Albums of 2021 So Far in June. The 21-track album is “an ambitious undertaking on all levels ... But there’s a slinky sophistication that brings Querencia’s cosmopolitan sounds together, and Chung Ha’s chameleonic (but always distinctive) voice more than earns the record’s run time,” said the publication.



Last month, she sang “Someday” for the original soundtrack of television drama “One the Woman” and presented “Bad Girl” to choreographer La Chica for a mission in dance battle show “Street Women Fighter.”



Kwon Eunbi to host 1st fan meet online





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)