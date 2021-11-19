 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Video] Dos and Don'ts Before Exams Around the World

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 19, 2021 - 17:35       Updated : Nov 19, 2021 - 17:38

 


November 18th was a big day in South Korea as ‘Suneung’ took place, a national college entrance exam that is held once a year.
Airplanes stop, stock markets open an hour later and police stand-ready to take students who can’t make it to the test site on time.
Because it’s considered a life-changing test, there are many superstitions one must do and don’t do before taking the test!
Team Konnect went out on the streets of Seoul to find out what they are and how superstitions about tests are different by countries!

By Team Konnect

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Jung Ji-eun (jungje@heraldcorp.com)
Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Jeong-ryul (ryul@heraldcorp.com)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
