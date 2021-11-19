DP office raided over govt. officials' alleged involvement in creating presidential campaign pledges

(Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Friday raided an office of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) over allegations government officials were illegally involved in the party's policy development process for the upcoming presidential election.



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office dispatched a team of investigators to search the party's policy research office at a building inside the National Assembly compound in Yeouido, western Seoul, earlier in the day, according to judicial sources.



The search came after the national election watchdog lodged a formal complaint with the prosecution last week against Kim Kyoung-seon, vice gender equality minister, and another ministry official over alleged violations of the Public Official Election Act.



The ministry official was accused of asking the ministry's internal departments and offices to draft policy proposals after being prodded by a policy researcher from the party to contribute policy ideas and materials to be used for the party's campaigning for the 2022 presidential election.



According to a prior investigation, the ministry official collected the requested content and had it delivered to the party researcher. Kim, meanwhile, was accused of overseeing the ministry's compilation of such policy proposals.



The Public Official Election Act prohibits government officials from using their official status to meddle in planning or carrying out any election campaigning or to influence any election results. (Yonhap)



