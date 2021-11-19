Philips Foundation donates vehicles for disabled in Korea

Philps Korea Country Leader Kim Dong-hee (left) poses with Jung Seok-wang, chairman of Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities, at Kyonam House of Hope, a welfare facility for the disabled located in Gangseo district, Seoul, on Nov. 12. (Philips Korea)

Philips Foundation and Philips Korea have provided four special compact cars equipped with wheelchair lifts in collaboration with the Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities, the multinational group said Friday.



Philips Korea held a donation ceremony at Kyonam House of Hope, a welfare facility for the disabled located in Gangseo district, Seoul, on Nov. 12.



Kim Dong-hee, country leader of Philips Korea and Jung Seok-wang, chairman of the Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities, attended the ceremony.



The vehicles specially modified for wheelchair lifts were sent to four qualified facilities: Nanum Dongsan in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Byeolbat Community and Joyful house in Gwangju, and Grace House in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.



(Philips Korea)