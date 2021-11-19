Philips Foundation donates vehicles for disabled in Korea

Philps Korea Country Leader Kim Dong-hee (left) poses with Jung Seok-wang, chairman of Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities, at Kyonam House of Hope, a welfare facility for the disabled located in Gangseo district, Seoul, on Nov. 12. (Philips Korea)
Philips Foundation and Philips Korea have provided four special compact cars equipped with wheelchair lifts in collaboration with the Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities, the multinational group said Friday.
Philips Korea held a donation ceremony at Kyonam House of Hope, a welfare facility for the disabled located in Gangseo district, Seoul, on Nov. 12.
Kim Dong-hee, country leader of Philips Korea and Jung Seok-wang, chairman of the Korea Association of Welfare Institutions for Persons with Disabilities, attended the ceremony.
The vehicles specially modified for wheelchair lifts were sent to four qualified facilities: Nanum Dongsan in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Byeolbat Community and Joyful house in Gwangju, and Grace House in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
(Philips Korea)
Welfare facilities for the disabled are mainly located on the outskirts of the city, making it difficult to travel to the inner city, explained a Philips Korea official on why the company had made the contribution.
The modified vehicle will be able to provide greater, timely access to public facilities, especially should they need to leave the house to receive medical treatment at hospitals.
“We hope that these specialized vehicles can contribute to enhancing the mobility of patients with physical disabilities living in the facilities. Philips Korea and Philips Foundation, together, will continue to strive for social responsibility in various fields to improve the quality of life for people within our community so no one is left behind,” said Kim, country leader of Philips Korea.
“Disabled patients, those bedridden or with brain lesions, require wheelchairs and often find it difficult to leave their house for modest chores. We express our deep gratitude to Philips Korea and Philips Foundation for their contribution and I hope there is continuous social attention regarding the mobility of disabled persons so that more people can enjoy better transportation,” said Jung.
Philips Foundation, a registered nonprofit established in 2014, was founded on the belief that technological innovation and collaboration can drive sustainable and systemic change for primary health care systems across the globe and help solve some of the world’s toughest access to health care challenges.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)