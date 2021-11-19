 Back To Top
National

In-person school classes to fully resume next week

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2021 - 13:10       Updated : Nov 19, 2021 - 13:10
A high school teacher conducts online classes in the southeastern city of Daegu last Thursday, a week before the country's nationwide college entrance exam. (Yonhap)
In-person school classes will fully resume next week following the end of this year's national college entrance exam, the education ministry said Friday.

In line with the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme, all kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools across the country will return to full-fledged in-person classes Monday for the first time in nearly two years since the pandemic broke out.

Early this month, the government eased social distancing rules under the first stage of the three-phase scheme for people's gradual return to normal life, but education authorities put off the full resumption of in-person attendance until after the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), which took place Thursday.

Last year, the country postponed the CSAT, the biggest academic event held on the third Thursday of November every year, by two weeks due to the pandemic.

The education ministry said it will provide personnel and financial aid for antivirus efforts to schools in the greater Seoul area, where the virus situation is more serious than other regions.

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hovered over 3,000 for the third consecutive day Friday, with the broad capital area accounting for 80.3 percent of the country's total cases, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Local education offices can also allow schools to change their attendance policies flexibly considering the virus situation and class density.

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae also said the government will consider measures to encourage more students to get vaccinated.

Infections have risen among teenagers as their inoculation rate remains low compared with other age groups. Teenagers accounted for 15.4 percent of the total cases in the fourth week of last month from 11 percent in the first week, according to health authorities. (Yonhap)

