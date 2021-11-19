 Back To Top
National

Labor minister, USTR discuss enhancing intl. labor standards

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2021 - 11:24       Updated : Nov 19, 2021 - 11:24

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai arrives at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on Thursday, for talks with South Korean officials on pending trade issues, such as supply chains for key components and steel tariffs. (Yonhap)
Labor minister An Kyung-duk met with US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Friday and discussed cooperation in enhancing rights of workers and international labor standards, An's office said.

Tai was on a four-day trip to South Korea for talks on pending trade issues, such as supply chains for key components and steel tariffs.

During the meeting held at a regional labor office in Seoul, An pointed to the "growing significance in ties between trade and labor on a global scale" and highlighted South Korea's efforts in improving labor rights through ratification of three key International Labor Organization conventions earlier this year.

Tai explained Washington's trade policy under US President Job Biden carrying a strong emphasis on labor rights and proposed the two nations cooperate in further enhancing international labor standards.

An and Tai also discussed holding the second bilateral high-level labor consultation meeting in the first half of 2022.

The inaugural meeting was held in March 2013. (Yonhap)

