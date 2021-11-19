 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Jeju Air to resume flights to Bangkok amid easing entry restrictions

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2021 - 10:45       Updated : Nov 19, 2021 - 10:45

This photo, provided by Jeju Air Co. on Friday, shows a passenger aircraft run by the low-cost carrier. (Jeju Air Co.)
This photo, provided by Jeju Air Co. on Friday, shows a passenger aircraft run by the low-cost carrier. (Jeju Air Co.)
Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier, said Friday it is resuming flights to Bangkok starting later next month on the back of eased entry curbs in the Southeast Asian country.

Jeju Air will operate four flights per week for the Incheon-Bangkok route from Dec. 22, about 18 months after it suspended the route on the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the flight suspension, it has only been running chartered planes to fly South Korean citizens traveling for essential reasons such as business or public service.

The flight resumption comes as Thailand has lifted the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for vaccinated travelers from South Korea while requiring them to present negative COVID-19 test results.

With the planned flight resumption, Jeju Air plans to speed up the process to normalize the regular routes amid the easing of entry restrictions in foreign countries, helped by rising vaccination rates.

Jeju Air resumed flights to Guam early this month and Saipan in July. It plans to expand the resumption to other international routes going forward and expects to resume more flights to other major cities in Thailand by the end of this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114