 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Military reports 10 additional COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 19, 2021 - 10:43       Updated : Nov 19, 2021 - 10:43
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's military reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,175, the defense ministry said.

Of the new cases, a marine stationed in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul, tested positive following a case at the base.

An Army draftee at a boot camp in Nonsan, 213 km south of Seoul, tested positive through a regular COVID-19 examination.

A civilian employee of an Army unit in Cheorwon, 88 km north of Seoul, was infected after an acquaintance tested positive.

Five other service members tested positive during their vacations. Nine of the newly added patients on Friday were fully vaccinated.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 84 patients are still under treatment.

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases reached 3,034 on Friday to stay above 3,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114