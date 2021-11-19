Military reports 10 additional COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,175, the defense ministry said.



Of the new cases, a marine stationed in Pohang, 374 kilometers southeast of Seoul, tested positive following a case at the base.



An Army draftee at a boot camp in Nonsan, 213 km south of Seoul, tested positive through a regular COVID-19 examination.



A civilian employee of an Army unit in Cheorwon, 88 km north of Seoul, was infected after an acquaintance tested positive.



Five other service members tested positive during their vacations. Nine of the newly added patients on Friday were fully vaccinated.



Of the cumulative cases in the military, 84 patients are still under treatment.



South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases reached 3,034 on Friday to stay above 3,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)



