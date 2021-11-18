[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s “As If It’s Your Last” video tops 1.1b views

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The music video of Blackpink’s “As If It’s Your Last” surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube on Thursday, according to label YG Entertainment.



The band now has four music videos -- including those of “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love” and “Boombayah” -- that reached the milestone, the most for a K-pop artist.



“As If It’s Your Last” came out in June 2017 as a single and the dance number was included in YouTube’s Global Top 25 Songs of the Summer. The music video was the most-watched K-pop video in the year on YouTube, and was seen playing in one of the scenes from movie “Justice League.”



Weki Meki comes back with 5th EP





(Credit: Fantagio Entertainment)

Girl group Weki Meki held an online showcase to promote its fifth EP on Thursday.



It has been about a year since its previous music but during the time, the band has been thinking how best to highlight its charm and to present an improved version of itself, said Ji Sooyeon.



Conveying the youth, they concluded, hit the closest to the band’s identity, said Sei, and they tried to illustrate the agonies and confusion they are experiencing as well as how they brave though them.



From the title of the EP “I Am Me.” and throughout all six tracks, the eight-member act candidly sings of being “me” as a twentysomething. With title track “Siesta,” it hopes that everyone wakes up and takes a big leap, explained Choi Yoojung.



“Our color is shown [in the song] more than ever,” added Kim Doyeon.

The bandmates had their say in writing the songs and filled the album with their own stories. Hopefully, many would empathize and love this EP, she added.



Winner’s Kang Seungyoon confident about 1st solo concert





(Credit: YG Entertainment)





“I’ve been on countless stages but this time it bears my name ... it made me look back on my life in terms of music,” he said admitting that he is feeling giddy and amused. He would like to pat him on the back, he laughed, and will bring out everything he has got and put on a show that beats any expectations.



“An artist can never exist on his own. I am one of those who believe that music is completed by listers and am happy that I was given the moment to feel fans so up close,” he mused.



He finds it impossible to draw lines between himself as a solo musician and as a member of the band, though.



“Being a solo only means that the messages I want to deliver through music deepen in color, an expanded world of Kang Seungyoon,” he said. Kang Seungyoon reminded fans that he is their trustworthy “captain” and voiced confidence in his first solo concert that will be held in Seoul on Sunday.“I’ve been on countless stages but this time it bears my name ... it made me look back on my life in terms of music,” he said admitting that he is feeling giddy and amused. He would like to pat him on the back, he laughed, and will bring out everything he has got and put on a show that beats any expectations.“An artist can never exist on his own. I am one of those who believe that music is completed by listers and am happy that I was given the moment to feel fans so up close,” he mused.He finds it impossible to draw lines between himself as a solo musician and as a member of the band, though.“Being a solo only means that the messages I want to deliver through music deepen in color, an expanded world of Kang Seungyoon,” he said. Enhyphen eagerly awaits 2nd fan meet





(Credit: Belief Lab)