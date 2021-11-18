[Special] AMAXG Group launches NFT-metaverse platform

AMAXG CEO Choi Jeong-moo is seen speaking on a screen on BIZA-UVIT, the company’s NFT-metaverse platform, in front of employees’ digital avatars. (AMAXG)



South Korean blockchain research company AMAXG has launched a metaverse platform where people can trade nonfungible tokens, strengthening its initiative for blockchain commercialization.



AMAXG recently launched the platform, dubbed BIZA-UVIT, after joining hands with K2SOFT, a metaverse platform and ANISTAR, a provider of cultural content.



According to AMAXG, BIZA-UVIT users can trade NFTs in the metaverse, virtual worlds shared by people online, and expand their own virtual worlds. NFTs are the digital counterparts of real-world assets, mostly of visual art or music, that guarantee ownership through the blockchain technology.



The company forged a strategic partnership with the Federation of Artistic and Cultural Organizations of Korea on Nov. 4, providing them a platform to digitalize artworks, auction and sell them globally.



NFTs enable creators to raise profit by selling and purchasing them, since each token contains a unique set of data that is impossible to tamper with, allowing owners to exercise control over their work. NFTs basically act as a digital currency in the metaverse where people can produce various content and attract other users.



“There is a clear consensus among experts that NFTs and metaverse are one of the most viable business models among the blockchain sectors. We will continue to lead the development of blockchain based technology that combines real economy and digital asset services,” AMAXG CEO Choi Jeong-moo said.



The CEO added that the company plans to build a metaverse platform that can be linked to AI and big data platforms, and to enter the blockchain-based education business as well.





A screenshot of BIZA-Metaversity, a metaverse-based AI education platform (AMAXG)