Leenalchi to put on XR concert

A poster for Leenalchi’s XR concert “Sugungga: Catch the Rabbit” (Hike)
Traditional Korean music-inspired band Leenalchi, which rose to stardom last year with its song “Tiger Is Coming,” is to hold an extended reality concert online.
The concert, “Sugungga: Catch the Rabbit,” will be released on local mobile streaming platform Kakao TV on Nov. 30.
Extended reality is an umbrella term that covers virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality.
The XR concert will revive scenes from the band’s album “Sugungga,” a reinterpretation of the eponymous pansori work. The pansori piece revolves around a rabbit who deceives a turtle into accompanying it to the underwater world because the Dragon King believes he can be cured of an illness by eating a turtle’s liver.
For the song “Tiger Is Coming,” the XR technology will portray the rabbit in hiding, the tiger appearing out of nowhere and the turtle on the run.
The band, which made its official debut in May 2019, rose to fame after taking part in the Korea Tourism Organization’s “Feel the Rhythm of Korea” promotional campaign. It won four awards at this year’s Korean Music Awards.
Tickets for the online concert cost 11,000 won ($9.32).
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)