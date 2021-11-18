 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Leenalchi to put on XR concert

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 20, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Nov 20, 2021 - 16:00
A poster for Leenalchi’s XR concert “Sugungga: Catch the Rabbit” (Hike)
A poster for Leenalchi’s XR concert “Sugungga: Catch the Rabbit” (Hike)
Traditional Korean music-inspired band Leenalchi, which rose to stardom last year with its song “Tiger Is Coming,” is to hold an extended reality concert online.

The concert, “Sugungga: Catch the Rabbit,” will be released on local mobile streaming platform Kakao TV on Nov. 30.

Extended reality is an umbrella term that covers virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality.

The XR concert will revive scenes from the band’s album “Sugungga,” a reinterpretation of the eponymous pansori work. The pansori piece revolves around a rabbit who deceives a turtle into accompanying it to the underwater world because the Dragon King believes he can be cured of an illness by eating a turtle’s liver.

For the song “Tiger Is Coming,” the XR technology will portray the rabbit in hiding, the tiger appearing out of nowhere and the turtle on the run.

The band, which made its official debut in May 2019, rose to fame after taking part in the Korea Tourism Organization’s “Feel the Rhythm of Korea” promotional campaign. It won four awards at this year’s Korean Music Awards.

Tickets for the online concert cost 11,000 won ($9.32).

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114