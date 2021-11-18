Michelin Guide Seoul releases Bib Gourmand list

(Michelin Guide)
Ahead of the official release of Michelin Guide Seoul’s latest edition slated for Thursday, the arbiter of culinary taste issued a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Seoul, announcing four new additions to the existing list.
The Bib Gourmand classification highlights restaurants offering “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” The price range depends on local economic standards, according to the company. The highest price for the Bib Gourmand Seoul edition comes in at 45,000 won.
There are four new entries this year: Barbeque restaurant Ggupdang which created a buzz last year with its pork omakase; ramen eatery Menten; Italian restaurant Egg & Flour, famous for its fresh pasta; and Hong Kong dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan which landed in Korea in December 2019.
This year’s Bib Gourmand list features a total of 61 restaurants. According to the Michelin Guide, 25 restaurants, or more than 40 percent of the eateries on the list, serve noodle dishes of various kinds. They range from Korean kalguksu, knife-cut flour noodles with broth; naengmyeon, or cold noodles; to pasta; Japanese ramen and Thai noodles.
It also stated that it has separated dumplings into two categories this year: Korean mandu and Chinese dim sum.
Last year’s new entries were vegetarian restaurant Base is Nice, Korean-style pub Mr. Ahn’s Craft Makgeolli, Japanese-style pub Yakitori Mook and Chinese-style noodle eatery Niroumianguan.
Due to virus-related concerns, the ceremony for the Michelin Guide Seoul’s release will be streamed online.
For more information, check out the Michelin Guide Seoul’s website or download their mobile application.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)