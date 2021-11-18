 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Michelin Guide Seoul releases Bib Gourmand list

More than 40% of 61 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Seoul serve noodle dishes

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 18, 2021 - 16:24       Updated : Nov 18, 2021 - 16:24
(Michelin Guide)
(Michelin Guide)

Ahead of the official release of Michelin Guide Seoul’s latest edition slated for Thursday, the arbiter of culinary taste issued a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Seoul, announcing four new additions to the existing list.

The Bib Gourmand classification highlights restaurants offering “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” The price range depends on local economic standards, according to the company. The highest price for the Bib Gourmand Seoul edition comes in at 45,000 won.

There are four new entries this year: Barbeque restaurant Ggupdang which created a buzz last year with its pork omakase; ramen eatery Menten; Italian restaurant Egg & Flour, famous for its fresh pasta; and Hong Kong dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan which landed in Korea in December 2019.

This year’s Bib Gourmand list features a total of 61 restaurants. According to the Michelin Guide, 25 restaurants, or more than 40 percent of the eateries on the list, serve noodle dishes of various kinds. They range from Korean kalguksu, knife-cut flour noodles with broth; naengmyeon, or cold noodles; to pasta; Japanese ramen and Thai noodles.

It also stated that it has separated dumplings into two categories this year: Korean mandu and Chinese dim sum.

Last year’s new entries were vegetarian restaurant Base is Nice, Korean-style pub Mr. Ahn’s Craft Makgeolli, Japanese-style pub Yakitori Mook and Chinese-style noodle eatery Niroumianguan.

Due to virus-related concerns, the ceremony for the Michelin Guide Seoul’s release will be streamed online.

For more information, check out the Michelin Guide Seoul’s website or download their mobile application.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114