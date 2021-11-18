 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Beaumax donates 30,000 masks to Myanmar upon high school kid’s request

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 18, 2021 - 15:13       Updated : Nov 18, 2021 - 15:13
A ceremony is held for Beaumax’s donation of 30,000 face masks to children in need in Myanmar through Worldshare. (Beaumax)
A ceremony is held for Beaumax’s donation of 30,000 face masks to children in need in Myanmar through Worldshare. (Beaumax)
Cosmetics firm Beaumax donated 30,000 face masks to support disadvantaged children in Myanmar struggling with COVID-19, acting on a high school student’s proposal.

The Seoul-based company said Thursday it has donated the masks to Myanmar as part of nonprofit Worldshare’s “Disaster Vulnerable Overseas Children’s Project.” The donation, made in the name of Beaumax CEO Han Hyun-woo, was suggested by a high school sophomore.

The company said Kim Jae-yeon, a 2nd year student at Cheongshim International Academy, delivered the proposal to the company due to its expertise in making children’s masks.

Kim, who is interested in international relations and history, came upon the plight of refugees while studying international disputes, Beaumax said.

Kim has written papers on refugees, communicated with international organizations and made policy proposals in a bid to help the COVID-19 situation for the vulnerable population. She reached out to Beaumax while searching for ways to practically help those in need.

A ceremony was held for Kim to meet with officials from Worldshare and Beaumax.

“Thank you for donating masks that are essential to overseas children during the COVID-19 period,” Ha Bok-rae, executive director of Worldshare, told Beaumax CEO Han at the ceremony. “I hope we can continue to share more through cooperation.“

He also expressed his gratitude to Kim, saying he is “sincerely grateful that many children abroad who are vulnerable to COVID-19 can receive help with the large sharing created by young students.”

By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114