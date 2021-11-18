Beaumax donates 30,000 masks to Myanmar upon high school kid’s request

A ceremony is held for Beaumax’s donation of 30,000 face masks to children in need in Myanmar through Worldshare. (Beaumax)
Cosmetics firm Beaumax donated 30,000 face masks to support disadvantaged children in Myanmar struggling with COVID-19, acting on a high school student’s proposal.
The Seoul-based company said Thursday it has donated the masks to Myanmar as part of nonprofit Worldshare’s “Disaster Vulnerable Overseas Children’s Project.” The donation, made in the name of Beaumax CEO Han Hyun-woo, was suggested by a high school sophomore.
The company said Kim Jae-yeon, a 2nd year student at Cheongshim International Academy, delivered the proposal to the company due to its expertise in making children’s masks.
Kim, who is interested in international relations and history, came upon the plight of refugees while studying international disputes, Beaumax said.
Kim has written papers on refugees, communicated with international organizations and made policy proposals in a bid to help the COVID-19 situation for the vulnerable population. She reached out to Beaumax while searching for ways to practically help those in need.
A ceremony was held for Kim to meet with officials from Worldshare and Beaumax.
“Thank you for donating masks that are essential to overseas children during the COVID-19 period,” Ha Bok-rae, executive director of Worldshare, told Beaumax CEO Han at the ceremony. “I hope we can continue to share more through cooperation.“
He also expressed his gratitude to Kim, saying he is “sincerely grateful that many children abroad who are vulnerable to COVID-19 can receive help with the large sharing created by young students.”
By The Korea Herald staff (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)