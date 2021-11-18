POSCO unveils ‘Space Walk’ in Pohang

Space Walk (Posco)
Posco on Thursday unveiled Korea’s largest walkable art installation named Space Walk in the southeastern port city of Pohang, where the company is based.
The 333-meter curved steel track that looks like a roller coaster stands in the city’s Hwanho Park, and the Pohang steel mill, Youngil Bay and Youngildae Beach can be seen while walking on it.
Some 317 tons of steel, all produced by Posco, were used to create the sculpture by German artists Heike Mutter and Ulrich Genth. Space Walk is designed to withstand earthquakes of up to magnitude 6.5, with capacity limited to 250.
“We hope Space Walk which symbolizes win-win and harmony of Posco and the city of Pohang is loved by many and becomes a landmark that represents Korea,” Posco CEO Choi Jeong-woo said at the unveiling ceremony Thursday.
Once the Pohang furnace No. 1 is turned into a steel history museum, Space Walk, along with Posco’s newly opened museum Park1538, will serve as tourist attractions of the city, he added.
Pohang Mayor Lee Kang-deok thanked the company, saying he expects the new form of public art to help boost the city’s tourism.
Space Walk, spanning 60 meters in width, 57 meters in length and 25 meters tall, will open to the public from Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Posco is to celebrate Friday with busking, calligraphy programs and photograph taking with the people of Pohang.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
