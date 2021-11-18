Samsung Heavy demonstrates gas liquefaction technology

Officials from global key LNG producers, including Italy's ENI, Norway's Equinor and Britain's Golar LNG, and ship quality assurance and risk management companies, such as the US' ABS, pose for a photo after the demonstration of gas liquefaction technology by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. at its shipyard in Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Thursday. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has successfully demonstrated its gas liquefaction technology to sharpen its competitive edge for orders of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facilities.



With the successful demonstration of the gas liquefaction technology named "SENSE IV," Samsung Heavy will be better positioned to beat its rivals in bagging orders for FLNG facilities, the shipbuilder said.



The demonstration was attended by officials from global key LNG producers, including Italy's ENI, Norway's Equinor and Britain's Golar LNG, and ship quality assurance and risk management companies, such as the US' ABS and France's Bureau Veritas, the shipbuilder said.



The gas liquefaction technology is one of the key technologies at FLNG facilities, which can liquefy natural gas below minus 162 C to reduce the gas volume by one-six hundredth, according to Samsung Heavy.



The FLNG facility is an offshore facility that can liquefy and store natural gas after producing natural gas on the sea. (Yonhap)