 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung Heavy demonstrates gas liquefaction technology

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 18, 2021 - 11:38       Updated : Nov 18, 2021 - 11:38
Officials from global key LNG producers, including Italy's ENI, Norway's Equinor and Britain's Golar LNG, and ship quality assurance and risk management companies, such as the US' ABS, pose for a photo after the demonstration of gas liquefaction technology by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. at its shipyard in Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Thursday. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Officials from global key LNG producers, including Italy's ENI, Norway's Equinor and Britain's Golar LNG, and ship quality assurance and risk management companies, such as the US' ABS, pose for a photo after the demonstration of gas liquefaction technology by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. at its shipyard in Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Thursday. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has successfully demonstrated its gas liquefaction technology to sharpen its competitive edge for orders of floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facilities.

With the successful demonstration of the gas liquefaction technology named "SENSE IV," Samsung Heavy will be better positioned to beat its rivals in bagging orders for FLNG facilities, the shipbuilder said.

The demonstration was attended by officials from global key LNG producers, including Italy's ENI, Norway's Equinor and Britain's Golar LNG, and ship quality assurance and risk management companies, such as the US' ABS and France's Bureau Veritas, the shipbuilder said.

The gas liquefaction technology is one of the key technologies at FLNG facilities, which can liquefy natural gas below minus 162 C to reduce the gas volume by one-six hundredth, according to Samsung Heavy.

The FLNG facility is an offshore facility that can liquefy and store natural gas after producing natural gas on the sea. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114