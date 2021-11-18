[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Perhaps Love

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 17

Romantic comedy

Directed by Cho Eun-ji



Bestselling writer Hyun (Ryu Seung-ryong) is trying to overcome writer’s block after producing a hit novel seven years ago. One day, Hyun reads a rough draft of a novel written by his student, Yoo-jin (Mu Jin-sung), and suggests further developing the work together. Yoo-jin, who is gay and has feelings for Hyun, takes up the offer.



Tomb of the River

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 10

Action

Directed by Yoon Young-bin



Gangster Kim Gil-seok (Yu Oh-seong) became responsible for constructing the biggest resort in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. However, things turn extremely violent when rising rival gang member Lee Min-seok (Jang Hyuk) attempts to take over the resort.



Eternals

(US)

Opened Nov. 3

Action

Directed by Chloe Zhao



Ten superheroes, known as Eternals, have been on Earth for 7,000 years protecting humans from the threat of Deviants, a bestial and savage race that swallow humans, without revealing their identity. In 1500, the heroes killed the last of the Deviants. However, in present day, the Deviants have returned, and the Eternals have to work together to protect mankind.

