USFK begins COVID-19 inoculation program for affiliated children

A seven-year old child gets a Pfizer vaccine shot at a US Forces Korea base in Pyeongtaek, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The US Forces Korea on Wednesday started inoculating children in its affiliated community with a pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at three of its bases, its officials said.



The vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 started at the medical facilities in Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and Camp Walker in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of the capital, the USFK said.



The vaccination came after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for the age group on Oct. 29. An initial pediatric dose is one-third of the adult dose and administered with smaller needles specifically designed for children.



The USFK said that while the vaccination is not mandatory, it strongly encourages "all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to help protect themselves, their family and our community." (Yonhap)



