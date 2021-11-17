‘Ready to eat’ Italian pork in Korean market

The Pig Breeders Product Organization (OPAS) is to showcase three of its ready-to-eat products -- bacon tenderloin, bacon tenderloin with herbs and pulled pork -- at Coex Food Week 2021, to be held Nov. 24-27.
“Easy to eat” recipes are also to be presented with useful Italian pork product information.
OPAS is the largest product organization in Italy, representing 12 percent of Italian pig farming, where they are able to breed heavy and medium-sized pigs by planning and diversifying the supply chain to the favor of commercial distribution requests.
According to an OPAS press release, pork products demonstrating key features to food industry professionals and consumers will be presented as part of its vision for the Korean market.
“The Demand for European pig meat products in Korea is attributed to the increasing popularity of home meal replacements with processed meats which enable a simple and easy way cook at home -- allowing for a range of delicious and diverse dishes convenient for people staying at home during the pandemic and for a rapidly growing number of single-person households,” the press release said.
The OPAS stated that European pig meat products have intrinsic characteristics synonymous with pork: nutritional quality, taste, diversity and tradition.
In line with recent Korean consumer demand for home meal replacements and quality food items, the OPAS will introduce bacon tenderloin, bacon tenderloin with herbs and pulled pork as ready-to-eat products, and also suggest a variety of recipes for Korean consumers to easily prepare with their families at home, matching Korean food.
The three pork products introduced follow the OPAS’ product quality control chain of guaranteed traceability, a lack of antibiotics, animal welfare support and environmental sustainability -- anticipated to stimulate high interest from Korean consumers who seek healthy, safe food, according to the press release.
“Our pork meat products, which have been well-received globally, are produced in accordance with high standards applicable to production methods in the European Union,” said OPAS CEO Valerio Pozzi. He said that safety, sustainability, nutritional balance, differentiated taste and excellence in quality are their distinguishing characteristics.
According to Pozzi, the OPAS will disseminate information about European pork products targeting food industry experts and consumers in Korea by taking part in Food Week 2021. The group also intends to accommodate Korean consumers’ preferences.
The participation of OPAS in Food Week 2021 is part of an informative and promotional campaign called “Eat and Think Pink,” co-financed by the European Union, and managed and executed by the OPAS.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
