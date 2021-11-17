 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Peru hosts seminar on climate and investment opportunities

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov 18, 2021 - 12:35       Updated : Nov 18, 2021 - 12:35
Peruvian ambassador to Korea Daul Matute Mejia presenting Climate and Investment Opportunities in Peru on Nov. 11 at Four Seasons Hotel in Central Seoul.
Peruvian ambassador to Korea Daul Matute Mejia presenting Climate and Investment Opportunities in Peru on Nov. 11 at Four Seasons Hotel in Central Seoul.

The Peruvian Embassy hosted a seminar on Climate and Investment Opportunities in Peru on Nov. 11 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central Seoul.

The seminar presented major infrastructure investment projects that Peru offers to public and private companies in Korea.

The seminar was held as part of Peruvian government’s efforts to attract companies and investment to Peru.

This year’s seminar aimed to introduce Peru government’s foreign direct investment policies and existing facilities Peru offers to enhance business cooperation.

Attendees were briefed about legal framework and the economic environment and specific projects for related companies in Peru.

Peruvian Ambassador Daul Matute Mejia encouraged Korean investment in Peru and presented upcoming projects in the country. He called for more cooperation in new emerging areas, enriching international offers and closing gaps in infrastructure and sustainable development.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114