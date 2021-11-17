Peru hosts seminar on climate and investment opportunities

Peruvian ambassador to Korea Daul Matute Mejia presenting Climate and Investment Opportunities in Peru on Nov. 11 at Four Seasons Hotel in Central Seoul.
The Peruvian Embassy hosted a seminar on Climate and Investment Opportunities in Peru on Nov. 11 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central Seoul.
The seminar presented major infrastructure investment projects that Peru offers to public and private companies in Korea.
The seminar was held as part of Peruvian government’s efforts to attract companies and investment to Peru.
This year’s seminar aimed to introduce Peru government’s foreign direct investment policies and existing facilities Peru offers to enhance business cooperation.
Attendees were briefed about legal framework and the economic environment and specific projects for related companies in Peru.
Peruvian Ambassador Daul Matute Mejia encouraged Korean investment in Peru and presented upcoming projects in the country. He called for more cooperation in new emerging areas, enriching international offers and closing gaps in infrastructure and sustainable development.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)