Life&Style

Sumi Jo inducted into Asian Hall of Fame

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 15:46       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 15:47
Soprano Sumi Jo (Asian Hall of Fame)
Soprano Sumi Jo (Asian Hall of Fame)
Soprano Sumi Jo has been inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame, her agency SMI Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Founded in 2004 in Seattle by the Robert Chin Foundation, the Asian Hall of Fame works to recognize Asian excellence, cultural unity and racial equity by honoring Asian contributions in national and international narratives.

Jo, a celebrated soprano, is the first Korean national to be inducted to the Asian Hall of Fame. She is also the first opera and classical music artist to be inducted.

Nine other inductees this year include music producer Steve Aoki and actors Ken Jeong, Nancy Kwan and the late Brandon Lee, who was the son of Bruce Lee.

Past inductees include Bruce Lee, Kristi Yamaguchi, Connie Chung, Kevin Kwan, Norm Mineta and Daniel Dae Kim, among others.

“I am happy to be recognized as an artist who can represent Asia after 35 years in my career,” Jo said through her agency. “I will pursue my career for another 35 years as a leader representing Asia and also as a UNESCO Artist for Peace.”

The virtual induction ceremony was held on Saturday.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
