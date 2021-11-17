DataStreams wins tech award

CEO Lee Young-sang (right) poses after winning a bronze tower order of industrial service merit from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday.
DataStreams said Wednesday its CEO won a bronze tower order of industrial service merit from the government for the company’s technological prowess in big data solutions.
Founded 20 years ago, DataStreams is a leader of the local big data solution market and is taking steps to get listed in Kosdaq.
In addition to the order of merit won by CEO Lee Young-sang, the company’s big data platform named TeraONE won a tech award from the minister of trade, industry and energy.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)