Business

DataStreams wins tech award

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 20:00       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 20:00
CEO Lee Young-sang (right) poses after winning a bronze tower order of industrial service merit from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Wednesday.
DataStreams said Wednesday its CEO won a bronze tower order of industrial service merit from the government for the company’s technological prowess in big data solutions.

Founded 20 years ago, DataStreams is a leader of the local big data solution market and is taking steps to get listed in Kosdaq.

In addition to the order of merit won by CEO Lee Young-sang, the company’s big data platform named TeraONE won a tech award from the minister of trade, industry and energy.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
