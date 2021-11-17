 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Metaverse ceremony to virtually celebrate homecoming of late independence hero Kim Gu

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 11:20       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 11:20

This image of a metaverse avatar of independence hero Kim Gu is provided by the Seoul Museum of History. (Seoul Museum of History)
This image of a metaverse avatar of independence hero Kim Gu is provided by the Seoul Museum of History. (Seoul Museum of History)
A metaverse event on Wednesday will conjure up late national independence hero Kim Gu in the virtual space to welcome him back home from China, 76 years after his little-celebrated homecoming amid complex post-independence politics.

The Seoul Museum of History said the event, set to be held on the Zepeto platform later in the day, will virtually recreate Kim as a metaverse avatar as well as the surroundings of a building used as a home for Kim when he returned from China on Nov. 23, 1945, to hold a posthumous welcoming ceremony in the virtual space.

Kim, a leader of the national independence movement against Japanese colonialism and president of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea, returned home from China shortly after the country's liberation. 

But no official ceremony was given, because the authority of the provisional government was not recognized by the US military government then overseeing the southern half of the Korean Peninsula.

The museum said participants will be able to give a warm welcome to Kim and then vice president Yi Si-yeong, who accompanied Kim on the homecoming, during the virtual welcoming ceremony to be held against the backdrop of the historic site of Gyeonggyojang, the official residence Kim used until his assassination by an Army major in 1949.

Following an interview with Kim and a photo session, guests will be given a virtual tour of the residence, according to the museum.

Any Zepeto users are welcome to join the event, it said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114