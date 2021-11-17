 Back To Top
National

Costa Rica's president to make state visit to S. Korea next week

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 17, 2021 - 10:59       Updated : Nov 17, 2021 - 10:59
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul last Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul last Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada will make a state visit to South Korea next week to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues with President Moon Jae-in, Moon's office said Wednesday.

The Costa Rican president will arrive in South Korea on Sunday for a four-day visit and hold a summit with Moon on Tuesday, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee told reporters.

The summit is aimed mainly at enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the fields of space and hydrogen technologies, in the post-pandemic era, Park said.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic cooperation and boost collaboration on global issues, including climate change, Park said.

Costa Rica is an important partner in Central America, and the visit by the Costa Rican president is expected to help South Korea bolster its presence in the region, Park said. (Yonhap)
