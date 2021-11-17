Military reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military reported 12 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,147, the defense ministry said.



An officer based at the ministry compound in Seoul tested positive after developing symptoms. Some 60 military personnel who came in contact with the officer, however, tested negative.



A civilian employee of an Army unit in Cheorwon, 88 kilometers north of Seoul, was infected after an acquaintance tested positive.



An officer of a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry in the southeastern city of Mungyeong was also confirmed to have contracted the virus.



An Air Force trainee stationed in a boot camp in Jinju, 434 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive through a regular COVID-19 test.



Seven other members contracted the virus during their vacations.



Of the cumulative cases in the military, 65 patients are still under treatment. (Yonhap)