[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Chen expecting 2nd child: report

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Chen of EXO will have another child soon, according to a local media report on Tuesday.



His label SM Entertainment confirmed that his wife is pregnant with their second child, following the report.



The veteran idol announced that he will be marrying his girlfriend in January 2020. The news sent fans into shock, and some went so far as to demand that he be expelled from the band.



In about three months after a private wedding, they welcomed a daughter and recently was reported to have celebrated her first birthday at a hotel in Seoul. He has been serving his military duty since October last year.



Lovelyz disbands after 7 years





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Girl group Lovelyz officially disbanded seven years since its debut, confirmed agency Woollim Entertainment on Tuesday.



After a long and deep discussion and consideration, the bandmates decided to prepare themselves for a new beginning, said the company in a statement, thanking and wishing luck for the eight members.



The performers expressed their gratitude to their fans through posts on their SNS accounts, sharing photos with comments marking the seventh anniversary of debut and “I love you.”



The band’s last album was its seventh EP “Unforgettable” from September last year. Its exclusive contract expired on Tuesday and all members, except for Baby Soul, decided not to renew it. Mijoo is reportedly considering signing with Antenna, which was incorporated into Kakao Entertainment in August.



Twice discusses 3rd LP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



The bandmates of Twice talked about their third studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3,” out last week, in a Q&A released by label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.



Title track “Scientist” sounded refreshing to their ears when they first heard it. It was charming and off, said Jihyo.



Summed up into a word, “an instant hit!” added Jeongyeon laughing.

Many of the members participated in writing songs for the album. Jihyo was inspired by her cactus that was withering and wrote “Cactus,” her first attempt at creating the whole melody on her own. Dahyun, on the other hand, imagined a cool city girl while to come up with the lyrics for “Cruel.”



“It was a bit difficult writing them to go with the melody and the beat,” she admitted, “but when it was completed, I was so proud.”



As for the unit songs, a first for the band, they were curious to see what names fans would come up with.



“I was quite nervous since it was the first time and felt more responsible as it meant bigger part,” confided Jeongyeon.



