[Graphic News] Over 80,000 dating violence cases reported in past 5 years: police data

More than 80,000 cases of dating violence were reported in the past five years nationwide, including more than 200 murder cases, police data showed.
According to the data from the National Police Agency, obtained by Rep. Yang Ki-dae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, 81,056 cases of dating abuse were reported to police between 2016 and last year.
The annual total rose steadily from 9,364 in 2016 to 18,945 last year, the data showed.
Of the total, 61,133 cases involved serious violence, such as sexual violence, bodily harm, confinement and threats. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
