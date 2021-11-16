DataStreams chief wins global management award

DataStreams Corp. CEO Lee Young-sang (right) poses for a photo at the award ceremony on Nov. 11 at a Seoul hotel. (DataStreams)
Big data platform company DataStreams said its CEO Lee Young-sang won a global management award from Maekyung Media Group last week.
Founded 20 years ago, DataStreams is a leading company in the local big data solutions market and is taking steps to get listed on the Kosdaq.
The company also plans to set up corporations in the US, Vietnam and China, and a joint venture with a Vietnamese partner next year to explore the Southeast Asian market.
DataStreams has won a number of orders this year including those from Lotte Finance in Vietnam, Line Bank in Japan, Seoul Medical Group in the US and the National Information Society Agency.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)