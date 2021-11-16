PM-International Korea under scrutiny over allegations of top-level corruption

(PM-International Korea)
PM-International Korea, the Korean branch of the Luxembourg-headquartered multinational, has come under the scrutiny of local law enforcement over allegations of illegal practices by top-level officials.
PM-International Korea, which sells dietary supplements and cosmetics through its website in multilevel marketing schemes, has grown rapidly since entering the local market in November 2020.
But a group of employees has claimed that some executive and top-level members have engaged in “illegal and unfair” commercial practices. The Council for Righteous Establishment of PM-International Korea was established by victims to address the issue.
Choi Jeong-rak, who leads the council, has accused some executive and top-level members of inflicting damage on general members who sell the goods through ordinary trade channels, by pilfering goods from work and directly reselling them online or handing them over at low prices.
Choi also claimed that some top-level members have illegally brought in people from other groups of the multilevel sales network.
Concerning the issue, one of the alleged victims of such actions filed a complaint against two top-level members in February.
After two suspects were questioned by police over forging documents, the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office. Choi said they face charges that include counterfeiting private documents.
