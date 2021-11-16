 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

PM-International Korea under scrutiny over allegations of top-level corruption

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:24       Updated : Nov 16, 2021 - 15:24
(PM-International Korea)
(PM-International Korea)
PM-International Korea, the Korean branch of the Luxembourg-headquartered multinational, has come under the scrutiny of local law enforcement over allegations of illegal practices by top-level officials.

PM-International Korea, which sells dietary supplements and cosmetics through its website in multilevel marketing schemes, has grown rapidly since entering the local market in November 2020.

But a group of employees has claimed that some executive and top-level members have engaged in “illegal and unfair” commercial practices. The Council for Righteous Establishment of PM-International Korea was established by victims to address the issue.

Choi Jeong-rak, who leads the council, has accused some executive and top-level members of inflicting damage on general members who sell the goods through ordinary trade channels, by pilfering goods from work and directly reselling them online or handing them over at low prices.

Choi also claimed that some top-level members have illegally brought in people from other groups of the multilevel sales network.

Concerning the issue, one of the alleged victims of such actions filed a complaint against two top-level members in February.

After two suspects were questioned by police over forging documents, the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office. Choi said they face charges that include counterfeiting private documents.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114