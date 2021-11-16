AleXa to hold first ever K-pop metaverse fan meeting

Poster for the upcoming AleXa’s metaverse fan meeting, on Nov. 21. (ZB Label)
K-pop super rookie AleXa is set to hold a fan meeting on the metaverse on Nov. 21, her agency ZB Label announced Monday.
The event marks the first such attempt in the K-pop industry, according to the agency.
AleXa came to attention in 2016 through K-pop community website Soompi’s audition program, “Rising Legends.” AleXa appeared two year’s later on Mnet’s “Produce 48.”
AleXa made her official debut in October 2019, with her first digital single “Bomb.”
The pandemic hit just as AleXa was beginning to gain global recognition and the artist began to focus on digital platforms. AleXa has a strong fan base online, through various social media outlets, including YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.
The 24-year-old singer’s performances. including her music videos “Do or die” and “Revolution.” have featured AI concepts.
AleXa’s metaverse fan meeting will use technology from Improbable Worlds, a British game technology company.
The meeting will take place at ScavLab, which is a large-scale event mode of the PC game Scavengers.
More than 10,000 fans are expected to join the event at which AleXa’s avatar will make an appearance, according to ZB Label. “(At the event) Fans can communicate with AleXa, watch her perform, and wave light sticks.” the agency added.
AleXa held an in-person fan signing event in Los Angeles on October, the first K-pop artist to do so since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
