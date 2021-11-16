AleXa to hold first ever K-pop metaverse fan meeting

Poster for the upcoming AleXa’s metaverse fan meeting, on Nov. 21. (ZB Label)

K-pop super rookie AleXa is set to hold a fan meeting on the metaverse on Nov. 21, her agency ZB Label announced Monday.



The event marks the first such attempt in the K-pop industry, according to the agency.



AleXa came to attention in 2016 through K-pop community website Soompi’s audition program, “Rising Legends.” AleXa appeared two year’s later on Mnet’s “Produce 48.”



AleXa made her official debut in October 2019, with her first digital single “Bomb.”



The pandemic hit just as AleXa was beginning to gain global recognition and the artist began to focus on digital platforms. AleXa has a strong fan base online, through various social media outlets, including YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.



K-pop singer, AleXa (AleXa’s official Instagram account)