Military reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,135, the defense ministry said.Five of the newly added patients tested positive after their family members were infected, the data showed.A Marine Corps draftee stationed on the southern resort island of Jeju tested positive after a virus case was reported at the base.An officer at the arms procurement agency in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.An Army conscript based in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of the capital, contracted the virus during an off-base trip. Another Navy officer in the region also tested positive.Of the cumulative cases in the military, 57 patients are still under treatment. (Yonhap)