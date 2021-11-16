Stalking offense warning issued to reporters covering DP nominee's wife

Reporters covering the wife of the ruling party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung outside their home have been sent away by police after being warned of potential stalking offenses, officials said Tuesday.According to the Bundang Police Station in Seongnam, South of Seoul, five reporters who were covering Kim Hye-kyung, Lee's wife, in front of her home Monday have been sent away after being warned they could be in potential violation of the anti-stalking law.The journalists reportedly staked out in front of Kim's house and chased her to a hospital. Police officials arrived on site after receiving a complaint from Kim.Police however did not specify which part of the news gathering activity was in breach of the law.Kim has become a subject of intense media coverage as of late after she was admitted to a hospital last week after sustaining injuries from a fall at their home. According to Lee, Kim was discharged the same day and has been recovering at home.The incident prompted unfounded rumors that Kim may have been injured from a domestic violence incident involving Lee. The ruling Democratic Party has filed complaints with the prosecution against two people for spreading the rumor. (Yonhap)