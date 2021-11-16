Doosan Logistics Solutions to provide logistics robots from local firm

Logistics robots of Chinese autonomous mobile robot (AMR) maker Geek+ are shown in this file photo provided by Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. on Nov. 5, 2020. (Doosan Logistics Solutions Co.)

System integrator Doosan Logistics Solutions Co. (DLS) said Tuesday it has signed a deal with a local autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturer KN to provide more logistics robots.



"As orders for AMRs have increased in recent months, we have diversified the supply chain of AMRs to meet growing demands for them," the company said in an emailed statement.



With the latest deal, DLS will be provided with AMRs by two AMR makers -- Chinese AMR maker Geek+ and KN.



In November last year, DLS signed a deal with Geek+ to bring logistics robots to South Korea.



KN has been providing the logistics robots under the partnership with Chinese AMR makers Mushiny and Hikrobot.



DLS said the global AMR market volume is predicted to grow to 55.27 trillion won ($46.7 billion) by 2030 from about 900 billion won in 2020. (Yonhap)