World Energy Council welcomes Kepco pledge on carbon neutrality

World Energy Council Secretary-General Angela Wilkinson speaks to The Korea Herald in Gwangju on Nov. 9. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

GWANGJU -- South Korea’s state-run energy firm, which announced last week a complete exit from coal by 2050, is headed in the right direction, says World Energy Council Secretary-General Angela Wilkinson.



Speaking on the sidelines of the 2021 BIXPO energy forum hosted by Korea Electric Power Corp. in Gwangju, Wilkinson said the company’s “Zero for Green” carbon neutrality plan was a symbolic move.



“Making public commitments together is a highly symbolic act, it’s a signaling mechanism that says not only is Kepco committed, but all these people are committed together, so they will hold each other to account,” she told The Korea Herald.



“I think that’s an excellent outcome to start with.”



At the opening ceremony of the expo last week, Kepco and its six power generation subsidiaries pledged to shut down all coal power generation by 2050. The seven firms altogether discharged 269.6 million metric tons of carbon in 2018, accounting for a whopping 37 percent of Korea’s total emissions.



Wilkinson said while governments and corporations play a massive role in leading the energy transition, more efforts need to be made to include individuals into the conversation.



“For energy transition, we need to involve more people in communities and think about these demand driven solutions and that’s the humanizing energy,” she said.



Pointing to the COP26 climate summit held in Glasgow, Scotland, Wilkinson said the discourse was mostly centered on public-private partnerships.



World Energy Council Secretary-General Angela Wilkinson speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)