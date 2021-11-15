[Herald Interview] EPEX talks about teenage love in ‘Do 4 You’

EPEX’s EP “Bipolar Pt. 2: Prelude of Love” (C9 Entertainment)



Being in love is like walking a thin line between the utmost happiness and constant anxiety, and rookie boy band EPEX talks about such roller-coaster of emotions in their new album “Bipolar Pt. 2: Prelude of Love.”



Back with a vibrant and quirky title song “Do 4 U,” the eight members were more hyped up than four months ago when they first met with The Korea Herald for an interview following their debut with “Bipolar Pt. 1: Prelude of Anxiety.”



Running the ends of two extreme concepts as newbies in the field is no easy feat, but the bandmates not only pulled if off perfectly but delved into the topic of teenage love, sharing their own stories through the new album.



A rookie band under music label C9 Entertainment, EPEX comprises members Wish, Keum Dong-hyun, MU, Ye-wang, Ayden, A-min, Baek-seung and Jeff -- all in their teens except for the eldest member, Wish.



“If we had taken up a more serious, fierce concept in the first EP, we’re back in a cute mood for the second EP just like the lyrics,” Ye-wang said during the interview.



“It was really fun. We had enjoyed making ‘Lock Down,’ but I think ‘Do 4 Me’ made us laugh more. I think all the members have become brighter,” Ayden said.



Indeed, even though it was late in the evening after a long event-packed day when they got to The Korea Herald studio, the members still seemed loaded with energy.



To match the “teenage love” concept of the new title song, all the members had their hairs dyed in an assortment of colors, from blond to ginger to blue.



“I think we were able to better embody the concept because it befitted our age group,” the group’s leader Wish said, adding, “I knew all the members had their cute sides, but it’s become more evident now. We’ve become more affectionate to each other as well.”



Although not a song self-written by the members, they explain “Do 4 Me” is not completely unrelated to their own stories.



“The lyricist interviewed us about what love was like for kids in our age, how teenagers fell in love, what we do, how we end relationships or learn that love has ended,” Wish said.



Most of the members were taken aback with the question as they had never had a proper chance to think about what love was to them.



“When I first got the question, it was difficult and nothing really came to mind. And I think it became a chance for me to think more deeply about it,” MU said.



Wish added, “Since the song blatantly speaks about love itself, the members had conversations with each other on how we’d actually feel and think if we were put in a certain situation.”



It’s not only the topic of love that had caught them off guard. In the song, they sing of wanting to become like a cat to grab all their lover’s attention. Mimicking feline’s movements was another challenge for some of the members.



Ayden, who explained that he had not been so fond of cats before, had to make some efforts to adjust to the concept.



“I even changed my tablet computer home screen to a cat image,” Ayden said, while A-min noted Ayden went around wearing T-shirts with cats on to make himself “more comfortable” with the whole idea.



“Come to think of it, he used to be a doe-like image, but I think he’s become more like a cat now,” leader Wish said.



The group’s rappers, Jeff, Keum Dong-hyun and Baek-seung, tried their hands as vocalists with the new album.



“I think I came to study more about my tone of voice. If I’d gone with the tone that best suited my voice in ‘Lock Down,’ I changed it to make it brighter this time,” Jeff said.



Explaining the song was a challenge personally for him in many aspects, Dong-hyun said “the rappers were able to contribute to the vocals, and we’ve all become more stable in our performances. I think, with the new energy, we’ve all advanced in our own ways.”



Meanwhile, the members said the new album “Bipolar Pt. 2: Prelude of Love” was like a book of love in itself, with each track depicting the different colors of love.



“The album talks about both the first love and first breakup, and the lyrics carry our own stories,” Dong-hyun said.



Among the sub-title tracks, Ye-wang recommended “Breathtaking.” “It contrasts in both the melody and the message from the title track. It approaches love with a more serious attitude. So when you feel you’ve become used to ‘Do 4 Me,’ I recommend listening to ‘Breathtaking’ as a refresher,” he said.





EPEX’s EP “Bipolar Pt. 2: Prelude of Love” (C9 Entertainment)